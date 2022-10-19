MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier today, residents in the Village of Millport woke up to no running water, but thankfully, water bottles are now being handed.

Several 40-packs of plastic water bottles are now up for grabs at the Village Hall in Millport. This is in response to a leak in the water system, which resulted in the system being shut down temporarily.

“Most of us found out this morning when we got up to go to work and there was no water,” said Mike Damon, Mayor of Millport. “There will be a boil water advisory once we get the water, but the board of health has been contacted and they’re all on board and everything’s being done that has to be done.”

With a leak in the water system, the village is unable to keep a safe level of water in the storage tank. Residents are advised to keep available tap water to a boil to remove any harmful impacts, especially when drinking and brushing teeth.

According to the water department, it may be a week before all leaks are found and repaired. The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

Residents who still need to pick up bottles of water at the Village Hall must schedule a pick-up time. To set up a pick-up time, call 607-742-8402.