ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local volunteer firefighters are taking a hit with the cost of fuel on the rise.

“All of our staff here are volunteers, no one is compensated for their vehicle expenses or fuel their fuel tanks,” President of the Bath Fire Department Curtis Wininger said. “The distance people drive from their homes to the station varies.”

Wininger said that a while several people live in the town of Bath, there are multiple others who don’t.

“And for about every one hour we spend responding to an emergency situation, we probably spend an additional five to 10 hours in either training or station maintenance,” Wininger said.

The rising cost of diesel has also made it difficult for the Bath Fire Department to fuel up their firetrucks.

“Unfortunately, the fuel costs are unavoidable,” Wininger said. “Fueling the trucks eats into other parts of the budget that could have bought equipment we needed.”

The Bath Fire Department also noted it’s seeing an increase in cost of protective equipment due to the rising cost of fuel.

Despite the financial difficulties, the department says they’re prepared to do whatever they can to help those who call them.

“We have a great group of volunteers who are committed to serving our district and our neighboring districts. We’re very fortunate,” Wininger said.