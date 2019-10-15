Walgreens on Elmira’s southside closing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Walgreens on Elmira’s southside will be closing next month.

Two signs outside the South Main Street store indicate the location will be closing on Nov. 13.

An SEC filing in August 2019 reported that 200 locations would be closing.

Walgreens has operated this store for about 11 years and the decision to close it was not easy. Please be assured that the community will remain well served by Walgreens. Prescription files will automatically transfer to our store at 402 North Main St., Elmira, New York. Customers need take no action; the transfer is automatic and our teams at those stores look forward to serving them. We expect to place the majority of that store’s employees in jobs at other area stores. We will continue to be the strong community supporter Elmira has known us to be. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records. Walgreens

The Walgreens was built on the grounds of the Centenary United Methodist Church, which stood over the community for years despite the Flood of ’72 and a large fire.

Prescriptions records will be available at the North Main Street location in Elmira, or at any other Walgreens.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.