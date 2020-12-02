Walmart Plus Drops Minimum on Non-Grocery Orders

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Walmart is dropping the $35 order minimum for Walmart Plus subscribers.

The price change for the order minimum will occur Friday.

It only applies to items bought on Walmart’s website, such as toys, appliances, and clothing.

Groceries, which are delivered from Walmart stores, will still have the $35 minimum order.

Walmart Plus, which was launched just over two months ago, costs $98 a year or 12.95 a month.

The national retail federation says the number of online-only shoppers jumped 44 percent over the Thanksgiving weekend.