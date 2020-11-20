Walnut Street Bridge reopens in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Walnut Street Bridge has reopened, according to the Chemung County Department of Public Works.

Chemung County Director of Public Works Andy Avery told 18 News in early November that they expected to open the bridge for traffic “prior to Thanksgiving.”

Avery said that the recent warm weather has allowed for the construction crews to pour the new deck.

The bridge has been closed since early March for phase two of its rehabilitation, and at the time the Department of Public Works anticipated the bridge would reopen “by early to mid-fall 2020, barring any unexpected issues.”

The total budget for this major rehabilitation project is $3.5 million; 95 percent of which is federally funded, while the City of Elmira is responsible for the remaining 5 percent.

Rehab began on the Walnut Street Bridge in 2019 due to “longitudinal cracking in the travel lanes, as well as under-deck spalling with exposed rebar, joint condition is sub-par, and there are many minor structural components in need of repair.”

The project objective is to remove all structural deficiencies and extend the life of the bridge, built in 1974, an additional 25 years.