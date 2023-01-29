ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man wanted on a rape charge in Utah has been arrested inside First Arena in Elmira, according to police.

18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department that 22-year-old Nikita Andrusenko was arrested inside First Arena for a rape charge stemming from an incident in Utah.

Warrant for Nikitas’s arrest out of Utah.

According to a reporter on scene, several police officers were seen in and around the arena before the arrest took place around 9:00 p.m. on January 29, 2023. Andrusenko was then seen being escorted out of First Arena in handcuffs by EPD officers.

Details at this time are limited. 18 News has been following this story after a tip on December 25, 2022 that claimed Andrusenko was in Elmira. If anyone has a tip regarding this incident or others, you can do submit them by calling 607-733-8658 or by clicking here.

