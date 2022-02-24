Wanted man with ‘violent history’ arrested in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man considered armed and dangerous who was wanted last month and was possibly in the Elmira area has been arrested.

The Penn Yan Police Department arrested Elwood ‘Teeter’ Hiligus, 44, of Penn Yan on a warrant for a weapons charge. Police located Hiligus during a traffic stop on Commercial Avenue. The arrest stemmed from an incident in October 2021 during which Hiligus allegedly had a cane sword.

He was charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and held for arraignment.

The Penn Yan Police Department issued a wanted person report for Hiligus late last month, saying his last known address was in the Village, but he also frequented the Dundee and Elmira areas. He was reportedly known to carry weapons and authorities asked the public to consider him armed and dangerous.

