AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 22ND: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 22ND: 59°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure has settled over us for the weekend, and conditions are looking to dry up. How long will it last? Details below:

TODAY: Today temperatures will be warming up to the upper 70s and low 80s. A high pressure system is right over us today, so chances for showers are low, and if we see any they are likely to be popping up later tonight.

TONIGHT: Tonight we are mostly clear again, but with little clouds to keep the warmth in we will likely dip below 60 and into the upper 50s across our area.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The rest of the week will be seeing a continuous chance for on and off showers throughout the week. Temperatures are on the rise and will likely hit 90 again at the end of the work week.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW : 62

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW : 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW : 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92