HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 27th annual American Pride Ride took place over the weekend in an effort to raise money for numerous organizations in our area.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, The 250-rider convoy rode around the Southern Tier from Corning to Hornell, Bath to Montour Falls, and finally Horseheads, with a special treat at the end around the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

Riders spent around nine minutes going around the airport runway with a police escort. 18 News followed behind and caught the runway ride on camera, you can view that ride in the player above.

Money donated from the ride went to five local charities, including, the Bath VA Volunteer Services, Children’s Miracle Network, the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The total amount raised from the ride is still being counted, and we will share that information when it is made available.