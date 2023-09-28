The complete unedited interview can be seen in the player above.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In an interview on Thursday, Christopher Mickinkle’s lawyer, Matt Buzzetti, spoke on camera about the raid on 420 Novelties and where it stands now.

On Wednesday, police agencies along with members from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management raided two 420 Novelties locations in Elmira and the home of Christopher Mickinkle.

Officers were seen taking large black bags out of both stores and the home on Wednesday. Large signs that have become familiar with ‘sticker store’ raided were seen being placed on the windows of the shops reading ‘Illicit Cannabis Seized’ and an order to stop illegal activity.

In the interview, Buzzetti said that Mickinkle currently has no charges against him at this time and that he advises Mckinkle to not reopen the store but instead go through the process the correct way if they seek to reopen at some point.