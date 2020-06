ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – Funeral services are underway for Addison teenager Blake Driskell, who died last week after a hiking accident in Steuben County

On June 1 Blake was life-flighted to Strong Memorial Hospital after falling off a ledge while hiking in Steuben County. After a week of fighting brain and lung injuries, doctors determined that his brain damage was too severe and that he was an organ donor candidate.