WATCH: Gov. Cuomo comes to Roswell Park to make announcement, hold briefing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Monday, tobacco can no longer be purchased at local pharmacies. New York State is officially putting an end to a practice that health advocates say leads to addiction, illness and death.

Under the new law, pharmacies like Walgreens will no longer be allowed to sell any cigarettes or tobacco. The only exception are products that help you quit smoking. Health advocates have long pointed out the mixed message of selling cigarettes along side smoking cessation patches and gum.