Positive coronavirus cases in New York top 15K

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Albany, where he gave his daily update on coronavirus.

In New York State, the number of positive cases is up to 15,168. That is up 4,812 cases from Saturday.

The number of people being tested in the state is also going up. On Saturday, 15,915 people were tested, bringing the total number of people tested in New York State to 61,401.

Cuomo also commented on the number of hospitalizations in New York State, which is 1,974 out of 15,168 people who have tested positive. This is a hospitalization rate of only 13%, which has gone down. Cuomo also commented on the number of deaths due to coronavius in New York State, which is now up to 114 people.

Governor Cuomo was big on offering two truths of coronavirus:

Young people can get and transfer coronavirus. 18-49-year-olds represent 53% of cases

Older people and those with underlying illnesses can die from coronavirus

FEMA is set to erect four hospitals at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The FEMA organized hospitals will come fully staffed and equipped. Each hospital can handle 250 patients, so the Javits Center could be home to 1,000 patients.

Cuomo is encouraging President Trump to cut the “red tape” and get FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers mobilized.

“Time matters, minutes count,” Cuomo said. “If we get supplies, we can save lives.”

Speaking of hospitals, Cuomo says the existing hospital capcity needs to increase by 100%. He understands not all hospitals can do this, but the Department of Health is issuing an emergency order saying hospitals need to have a plan to increase capacity by at least 50%.

Towards the end of his press conference, Cuomo said there are 700 people working to process unemployment claims. Cuomo said no agency has “seen a volume like this in any state agency ever.”

If you missed Cuomo’s press conference, you can watch it below:

Below is the slideshow presentation show at Sunday’s press conference: