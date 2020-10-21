Portion of Chemung County designated an “orange zone,” Steuben in “yellow”

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR/WETM) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that portions of Chemung County will be designated an “orange zone” with a “yellow zone buffer.”

Additionally, a portion of Steuben County will be placed in a “yellow zone.” According to the map, this appears to include Corning, Painted Post, and Addison.

Over the past three weeks, Chemung County has been around a 5% infection rate, while Steuben County has been around 4%.

This means new restrictions for schools and business in the towns located within the colored section of the map provided by the Governor.

Cuomo also said that many microclusters have been popping up around the New York-Pennsylvania border. While these cases seem to be community spread, the state is still looking into whether there have been any large-scale events or gatherings where these positive COVID-19 cases could have come from.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced an adjustment on restrictions for the microcluster areas, or red zones:

To exit a red zone, the infection rate must be under 3% after 10 days, or 4% in less populated areas.

To exit a yellow zone, the infection rate must be under 2% after 10 days, or 3% in less populated areas.

To exit an orange zone, the infection rate must be under 1.5% after 10 days, or 2% in less populated areas.

Other considerations to lift restrictions will include local government enforcement and compliance and hospitalizations in the areas.

Below is a recap of the daily numbers in New York State:

Click below to watch Cuomo’s entire briefing: