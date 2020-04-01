Number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise across New York State

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Albany on Wednesday, where he delivered his daily coronavirus update from the Red Room. Cuomo says the positive cases continues to rise, but the number of hospitalizations is going down.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

220,880 tested in New York State, and 15,964 were tested on Tuesday alone

83,712 positive cases of coronavirus in New York State; 7,917 positive cases reported on Tuesday

12,226 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday with coronavirus symptoms

Of those people, 3,022 were in ICU

A total of 1,914 deaths have been reported in New York State

6,142 hospital patients overall have been discharged from the hospital who were admitted with coronavirus symptoms

Nationally, there are 195,929 positive cases of coronavirus reported in the United States, with 4,310 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S.

Governor Cuomo is pushing for rapid testing in New York State. He believes these rapid tests will allow individuals to test from home within a matter of minutes, and, if healthy, the person can return to work outside of their home.

In more testing news, New York company Regeneron delivered 500,000 testing kits to the state on Monday, and are expected to deliver 25,000 test kits a day from here on out. Corning Inc. has donated 100,000 test tubes, and will also be providing 500,000 more at a reduced cost to the state and with expedited delivery.

Towards the end of his briefing, Cuomo applauded his team for their work on the budget, and getting it done while dealing with the health crisis. Cuomo said they had a “conceptual agreement” and that it is now in the hands of state leaders.