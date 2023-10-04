Watch the full debate in the player above

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mayoral Debate was held at the Clemens Center in front of a live audience.

Candidates, Incumbent Mayor, Republican, Daniel Mandell, and Democratic Party challenger, Jim Hassell, participated in the live televised debate on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

This debate was agreed upon by the two candidates after the first one in late May. The debate was being televised on Channel 18 and streamed live on MyTwinTiers.com. 18 News Anchor Brett Mills moderated the debate. He was joined by 18 News Reporter Nick Dubina and Dr. Stephen Coleman.

Watch the answers to each question below:

Opening Statements:

Why should people vote for you and not your opponent?

What are some of the things the city is doing, or should be doing, to address the nationwide rise in homelessness?

How would you protect children in this community from bullying?

Should cities push back against releasing documents that are clearly public record if a city official wants to block their release?

What do you think is the main reason for violent crime in Elmira, and is enough being done to combat it?

As mayor of Elmira, what difference would your political party make on your role as mayor?

Would you support bringing the guardian angels back to patrol our streets and help fight crime?

In the past year two city council members have been arrested. What are your thoughts on them being able to stay on the council and do you think they should represent the city?

Should police services in Chemung County be consolidated? Yes or no? And why?

Do you believe in term limits for the City of Elmira?

What new initiatives will you introduce to help seniors?

Whether it’s splash pads, swimming pools, parking meters, or the downtown parking garage, Elmira seems at times to be the city of fiascos. What can be done to remedy this situation?

Why should a person of sound mind relocate to Elmira?

Tenants who live in Elmira properties say their rents are too high and that many landlords don’t care about maintaining their properties. Do you agree or disagree with this, and if you agree what will you do about it?

The city paved some of its busiest streets, but some streets such as water and church from I-86 to downtown are still in bad shape. Is there anything the City of Elmira can do to get ahead of its street paving needs?

If one buys a home in Elmira one finds that school and property taxes are higher than a lot of other places around the state. Why is this, and can anything be done to give homeowners a tax break?

Can you discuss the conditions of the sidewalks in many of the neighborhoods in Elmira?