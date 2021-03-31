Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 3

Some material presented may be graphic or explicit; viewer discretion advised Live feed from court proceedings

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) – Day 3 of the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death is scheduled to get underway around 10:30 AM ET. The time between 9:30-10:30 is set for the judge and lawyers to consult on procedural items. However, if they are completed early the trial may start earlier than 10:30. Our stream will begin around 10 AM.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25th death.

A Minneapolis firefighter who voiced frustration at being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyd’s death

We will stream the trial in the player above live as it happens.

