Gov. Hochul: Vaccines for kids ‘extremely exciting’

October 13, 2021 – Corona – Governor Kathy Hochul delivers a COVID-19 briefing for New York State on Wednesday October 13, 2021. Midway through her briefing, Governor Hochul received a flu shot from Dr. Daniel Cavallo. Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to get their flu shots now, and they can also get their vaccinations for Covid19 or their booster shots with the flu shot at the same time.(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

Each region’s seven-day average positivity rate, according to the governor, is as follows:

Capital Region — 3.58%

Central New York — 4.28%

Finger Lakes — 4.38%

Long Island — 2.13%

Mid-Hudson — 1.85%

Mohawk Valley — 4.01%

New York City — 0.98%

North Country — 4.80%

Southern Tier — 3.07%

Western New York — 4.83%

Statewide — 2.11%

“We’re making good progress,” Gov. Hochul said. “I am pleased with these numbers, particularly as we head through the fall season when our vulnerabilities are there.”

According to the governor, the state’s vaccination progress is as follows:

27,199,492 total doses administered

61,303 total doses administered over past 24 hours

86.8% of New Yorkers 18 and older with at least one dose

78.2% of New Yorkers 18 and older fully vaccinated

69.5% of New Yorkers 12-17 with at least one dose

60.9% of New Yorkers 12-17 fully vaccinated

“Shooting for 90%,” Gov. Hochul said. “We’re at 86.8%, but if you got one dose, don’t forget the second one. You’re not fully inoculated until you get the other dose. Our numbers with the young people are going up and we’re making progress.”

The governor said she was relieved to see the FDA advisory panel voted Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. She said New York is already preparing to make sure there are enough doses for kids in that age group.

“The next step is for the CDC to meet and give guidance from there, but it’s imminent,” Gov. Hochul said. “It is extremely exciting. We will have 380,000 doses of pediatric vaccines ready, and this is just the first order. We will have enough for everyone. The chains of pharmacies will get additional vaccines from federal resources and 350 school districts have already said they will be holding vaccination events.”

Regarding breakthrough cases, the governor reported the numbers were up slightly, but added they still represent a very small number of cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state. According to the governor, breakthrough cases accounted for 1% of all statewide cases over the past week, and just 0.07% of all statewide hospitalizations, up from the week prior of 0.9% and 0.06%, respectively.

The governor said the booster program is going well statewide, as she reported 787,000 booster shots administered throughout New York so far. She herself received her booster shot last week.

“I had a J&J booster, had no symptoms and went through the whole day without missing a beat,” Gov. Hochul said.

The governor said the state would continue to promote the #GetTheVaxFacts campaign that aims to identify and correct misinformation being shared online

. In doing so, she spoke about a recent fake photoshopped image that used News 8 WROC’s call letters to suggest that people would need proof of vaccination to renew their driver’s license. We, of course, did not report that, but did address the fake news that was being spread.

Disinformation campaigns about the COVID vaccine are dangerous not only because they spread lies, they cost lives.



We must stand up to these insidious efforts and make sure New Yorkers have the facts. We cannot let disinformation sow division.https://t.co/H66Fa81BAL — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 12, 2021

“They are believing the lies on social media,” Gov. Hochul said. “It is dangerous, it’s unsafe and keeping us away from the goals we want to reach. We want people to get the facts, we are targeting all misinformation, all the government conspiracies, and everything else.”

