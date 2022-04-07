ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State legislators have come to a conceptual agreement on the FY 2023 Budget. Governor Kathy Hochul said the budget will hopefully be finalized in the next day or so.
Hochul made this announcement during a press conference on Thursday. You can watch the full announcement in the player above.
The governor said the budget will be $220 billion, with 15% of state operating funds going to reserves. Hochul said the budget is balanced and fiscally responsible.
The budget was due on April 1. On Monday, a budget extender passed, letting state employees to continue receiving their paychecks.
According to Hochul, the budget will include:
- Tax relief for middle-class families
- A property tax break for homeowners
- Starting June 1, a state sales tax suspension on fuel until December 31
- A tax relief program for small businesses to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Alcohol to go with the purchase of food
- $31.5 billion dollar program for school aid
- An investment of $7 billion dollars over 4 years into childcare
- Front-line worker healthcare bonuses
- Wage increases for health aides
- Funding for the healthcare system
- Funding for the rental assistance program
- Investment in clean energy
- $25 billion for a five-year housing plan to create affordable homes
- $32.8 billion for a transportation infrastructure plan
- The replacement of JCOPE with a commission of 11 members to make recommendations to law school deans to give approval or denial
- Addressing public safety, including bail reform