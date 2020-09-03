WATCH LIVE: President Trump to speak in Westmoreland County

WATCH HERE: President Trump to deliver remarks at 7 p.m. in Latrobe.

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Just days after Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and Vice President, Mike Pence made visits to Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump is making his own appearance in Western Pa.

The President is expected to take the podium at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

There is no word yet on what topics the he will address in his speech.

Earlier Thursday, Democratic nominee, Joe Biden released a statement expressing criticism of the President’s economic policies and his handling of the coronavirus.

When President Trump speaks in Westmoreland County today, you almost certainly won’t hear him take responsibility for the economic hardship his presidency has caused Pennsylvanians. President Trump’s mishandling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of people across the Commonwealth to file for unemployment since March, has led to a staggering unemployment rate of 13.5% in Westmoreland County, and caused nearly 8,000 Pennsylvanians to lose their lives from the virus. But even before this crisis began, President Trump’s reckless economic policies and tariff wars shipped jobs overseas and lined the pockets of CEOs, while leaving Western Pennsylvania workers and families behind. Wall Street didn’t build this country, the middle class built this country. As President, I will fight for hardworking Pennsylvanians, bring our economy back from the brink, and create good-paying, manufacturing and union jobs. Former Vice President and Presidential candidate, Joe Biden

Recently Trump has started closing the gap between him and Biden, showing only a four-point difference in the Pennsylvania polls, according to the Monmouth University Poll.

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are expected to commemorate the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, with visits to the Shanksville memorial.

Supporters for the president began showing up to the event early while waiting in the pouring rain on and off throughout the day.

As of Monday afternoon, multiple buses could be seen pulling up to the event with traffic backed up.