The “Old Fashioned” customer service your desire in a Hardware store! We are more than just “Nuts & Bolts”. Come check us out!

Watch Our Garden Grow: Must Have Perennials

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – It’s a stunning sight in any garden. So much beauty for so little effort. We’re talking about perennial plants. The plants return year after year.

So, what are some of your favorite perennials? One that tops my list is the coneflower (botanical name echinacea). Native to our region, this bright flower steals the show in any garden.

Blooming Echinacea By Nataljusja

In this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow, we explore some must-have perennials.

Here are my top ten!

  • Coneflower
  • Black-Eyed Susan
  • Salvia
  • Lavender
  • Asters
  • Peony
  • Bee Balm
  • Astilbe
  • Coral Bells
  • Astrantia

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now