Watch Our Garden Grow: Must Have Perennials

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – It’s a stunning sight in any garden. So much beauty for so little effort. We’re talking about perennial plants. The plants return year after year.

So, what are some of your favorite perennials? One that tops my list is the coneflower (botanical name echinacea). Native to our region, this bright flower steals the show in any garden.

Blooming Echinacea By Nataljusja

In this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow, we explore some must-have perennials.

Here are my top ten!