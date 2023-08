ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police and Ithaca Police are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

They will discuss details surrounding the disappearance of Thomas Rath, who police believe was forcibly abducted back on May 20, 2023.

Thomas Rath (Courtesy: Ithaca Police)

Rath, who is 33-years-old was last seen in the area behind Lowe’s in Ithaca, which is referred to as “The Jungle.”

Click on the player above to watch the news conference.