CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Corning has announced that for a five-week period starting in May, numerous streets will be closed to traffic as the city works on replacing water mains.

Starting May 1, a city contractor will begin replacing the water main on Grannan Drive and W. Fifth Street between Fourth Street and Washington Street.

The areas between Grannan Drive and Fifth Street will be closed to traffic Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The construction is expected to last five weeks, from May 1 through June 2.

Along with the road closures, no parking signs will be placed along the affected roadways.

Customers on the water system in the impacted areas could experience low water pressure or interruptions at times during working hours.

The city will notify residents 24 hours in advance of any water interruptions. Residents are asked to draw water to prepare for the periods of scheduled interruptions.