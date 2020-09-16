West Water Street construction to enter phase two in October

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) -The construction around downtown Elmira is continuing. West Water Street construction will be entering phase two in October.

Some of the sites are a part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, such as Clemens Square, Center Town Garage, and River Front Park, while the construction on the Walnut Street Bridge is a part of another construction project.

“The project going on right behind us (Water Street) continues to lay new water lines. By the end of October, they will be completed through phase one. It will reopen for two way traffic beginning in November, and in the spring they will resume construction on the west water street roadway and that should be completed by June of 2021,” said city manager for City of Elmira, Mike Collins.

Collins says the entire water street project will be done tentatively by June of next year. There will be more construction projects coming to downtown Elmira in the future.