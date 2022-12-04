ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Waterloo man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly assaulted an individual during the City of Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

According to the Geneva Police Department, officers responded to City Hall at around 7:40 p.m. Friday for an assault in progress.

There, officers said that Daniel Bailey, 30, struck another person “with a closed fist,” during the ceremony. Bailey was located on nearby Castle Street.

After being approached by police, Bailey “assumed a fighting position,” and attempted to violently fight officers, GPD said. He was taken into custody without injury from either party.

While he was being processed at the public safety, building, officers said that he continued to be non-compliant, and headbutted an officer in the face.

The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

He was charged with felony assault in the second degree, and two misdemeanors: obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with harassment in the second degree, which is a violation.