BEACON, N.Y. (WETM) – Less than six months after a special parole hearing, the man convicted of killing a 15-year-old Watkins Glen girl in 2000 will be up for parole again later this month.
Joshua Horein, 37, is scheduled to have interview with the Board of Parol the week of June 20, 2022, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. This hearing comes after an unexpected special hearing on December 13, 2021 after which he was denied parole again.
Horein is currently in the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Dutchess County convicted of killing 15-year-old Amber Brockway in Watkins Glen 22 years ago. He was 16 years old at the time of the killing. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for beating his classmate to death.
According to DOCCS, the parole board will have two weeks to make a decision after Horein’s hearing.
After his December 2021 hearing, the Schuyler County District Attorney gave 18 News the following statement, saying Horein is “where he belongs”:
The District Attorney’s Office and Amber’s family have now successfully argued against parole for Horein four times in a little more than two years. Ordinarily an inmate may only seek parole every two years. For various reasons, Horein has been granted the right to apply early and to continue to apply for release in short intervals by the Division of Parole. Apparently, Horein will be eligible for parole release again in June of 2022. Obviously, we are pleased with the Board’s decision to keep Horein in jail. That is where he belongs. Amber’s family is relieved and will continue its fight to keep Horein behind bars for many years. We are truly sorry that Amber’s mother, Joanne, and her extended family have to continue to go through this process every six months, but we will continue to stand with them every time they go through this exhausting and debilitating process.Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary