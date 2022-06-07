BEACON, N.Y. (WETM) – Less than six months after a special parole hearing, the man convicted of killing a 15-year-old Watkins Glen girl in 2000 will be up for parole again later this month.

Joshua Horein, 37, is scheduled to have interview with the Board of Parol the week of June 20, 2022, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. This hearing comes after an unexpected special hearing on December 13, 2021 after which he was denied parole again.

Horein is currently in the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Dutchess County convicted of killing 15-year-old Amber Brockway in Watkins Glen 22 years ago. He was 16 years old at the time of the killing. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for beating his classmate to death.

According to DOCCS, the parole board will have two weeks to make a decision after Horein’s hearing.

Amber Brockway 15-years-old

After his December 2021 hearing, the Schuyler County District Attorney gave 18 News the following statement, saying Horein is “where he belongs”: