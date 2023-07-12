WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A travel destination site has listed local spots in the Finger Lakes region as some of the best places to vacation this summer.

Trips Discover, a website dedicated to travel with posts written by travel experts with their goal being to inspire others to travel often and travel well, has listed Watkins Glen and the Finger Lakes as one of the East Coast’s best vacation destinations.

According to the post with 17 of the best vacation destination on the east coast, Watkins Glen and the Finger Lakes is listed as a 9,000-square-mile playground for adventurers and wine lovers.

From hiking the trails and seeing the waterfalls to fishing and boating on the lakes, the region is seen as a perfect destination for those who love the outdoors.

On top of all the outdoor activities, more leisure events include visiting over 30 wineries and following the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, along with a plethora of local eateries and shops.