Watkins Glen Central School District releases three potential reopening structures

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Central School District says they are in the final phase of developing their school reopening plan, which must be submitted to the state by Friday, July 31.

The school district says they have three potential plans that will be reviewed:

All students return to on-site school every day All students remain at home every day in a remote learning environment A hybrid where some students return to on-site school and some students remain in a remote learning environment OR all students experience on-site learning for part of the week and have remote instruction for the rest of the week.

Greg Kelahan, Superintendent of Schools, sent this letter out to families on Friday morning.

Governor Andrew Cuomo will make the final determination as to when schools can reopen. A decision is expected during the first week of August.