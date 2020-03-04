Watkins Glen DRI Fund application period open

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Applications are now available to receive funding from the Watkins Glen Downtown Revitalization Initiative Fund.

Do you own a commercial building located in the Watkins Glen DRI Area? Is your building in need of commercial façade renovations, interior commercial renovations, and/ or the rehabilitation of residential rental units? The DRI Fund provides reimbursable matching grants of up to 50% for awarded qualified and approved projects.

Project applications and program guidelines are available on the SCOPED DRI Webpage, flxgateway.com/dri. Applications can also be picked up at the SCOPED office located at 910 S. Decatur Street and at the Village Hall at 303 N. Franklin Street.

All Applications are due to SCOPED Offices no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

For more information or to schedule a meeting to discuss your project, please contact Amanda Arnold Rodriguez at 607-535-6862 or at amanda@flxgateway.com.