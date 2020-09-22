Watkins Glen Faculty Association files lawsuit against school district over reopening plan

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Faculty Association has filed a lawsuit against the Watkins Glen Central School District, the Board of Education, and Superintendent Greg Kelahan alleging that the district is not following state or district guidelines “to include telework as a viable accommodation.”

According to the lawsuit, the district has “denied all requests for telework accommodatinos made by Association represented faculty and staff-irrespective of the ongoing health crisis and resultant state of emergency.”

The lawsuit sites a specific case of a music teacher who suffers from Chronic State IV kidney disease whose request for remote instruction was denied. Additional requests that students wear face masks in her class were also denied, according to the lawsuit, and was also assigned lunch duties.

The full lawsuit can be read below.

WatkinsGlenAccommodationLawsuit2020 (1) by WETM on Scribd

This faculty association’s lawsuit comes about one week after a high school student tested positive for the virus.

The district released an updated reopening plan on Sept. 3, which can be read in full below.

18 News has reached out to the district but has not heard back at this time.