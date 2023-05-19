WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced that the Watkins Glen Gorge Trail will be opening Saturday, May 20th.

If you are headed out to the Gorge Trail this summer season, Watkins Glen State Park, Park Manager, Ronald Roney, says there are a few things you should know. “It’s a moderate trail- it’s 400 feet of elevation- so be prepared for that. But you should also know that you can go in as far as you feel comfortable and come back out. There’s no wrong way to do it. The other thing I would say is footwear. A flip flop or sandal is not really well suited for a natural setting like this, so sneaker or a hard soled shoe is usually best.”

