Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel kicks off 2022 Fire & Ice Celebration

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel kicked off their three-day Fire & Ice 2022 Celebration on January 27.

The event features incredible ice sculptures ranging from lighthouses to giant anchors. The event also includes food and drinks from local restaurants, breweries, and vineyards.

All of the proceeds from the event are going towards the Schuyler Health Foundation.

Erin Thaete, Chair of Board for Schuyler Health Foundation, expressed her gratitude for this event.

“The Schuyler Health Foundation is the fundraising arm of Schuyler Hospital and Seneca View Nursing,” said Thaete. “It is really important because the [Schuyler Health Foundation] is a non-for-profit. So, all of the donations really matter to us and partnerships like this are just amazing. We are so grateful for them.”

Tiffany Bloss, Director for Schuyler Health Foundation, described where the donations will go.

“Through the generosity from our donations from the community and our business partners, we are able to fulfill wishes at the hospital with orthopedic beds and portable ultrasound machines,” said Bloss. “For Seneca View this past year, it has been really tough for the residents not being able to have visitors at times. We really want to bring them some joy. The best way we can do that is with the community and their support. We are very grateful for all of the donors.”

The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. and ends on Saturday, January 29. Tickets were sold-out and are required for entry.