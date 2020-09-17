Watkins Glen High School student tests positive for COVID-19

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Watkins Glen High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

The department announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, four of which were connected to the Lighthouse Baptist Church where more than 40 people have tested positive and one man has died.

The county’s fifth was the high school student who was sent home sick on Friday.

The Watkins Glen Central School District has laid out the following plans for when a student tests positive for COVID-19 or shows symptoms.

When an individual exhibits any symptom consistent with COVID-19 during a screening,

including a temperature of over 100 degrees F, that individual will immediately be separated

from others, moved to isolation in the identified area of either the Elementary School or

High School health office. The school nurse will immediately contact the student’s parents

and arrange for the student to be picked up from the health office as soon as possible. Anytime a student is sent home following a failed screening or becomes ill during the school day, the nurses will document and communicate the number and grade level of the students

sent home to the Superintendent and DoH. When an individual is symptomatic and/or does not pass the health screening, they may not

return to school without all of the following, per DoH requirements; A negative COVID-19 test and symptom resolution, and Documentation from a Healthcare Provider, and Release from quarantine as directed by the DoH.

More of the school’s COVID-19 guidelines can be read below.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.