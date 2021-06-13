Watkins Glen man arrested for fighting in Dunkin Donuts parking lot

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jun. 13., at about 8:30 a.m., the Watkins Glen Police Department received a call about an active physical altercation in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts. Officers were dispatched to this location for the reported fight in progress.

Upon arrival, the Watkins Glen Police Department observed a male laying on the ground with a female on top of him. The male was detained and was identified as Shane Woodard, 29, of Watkins Glen.

After the initial investigation by the Watkins Glen Police Department, it was determined that Shane had followed a male and female victim into the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts. It was determined that Shane exited his vehicle, while leaving two small children inside, and approached the victim’s vehicle. Shane then attacked a male operator through the window of the vehicle, striking him in the face multiple times.

The altercation then proceeded with the two men going to the ground after the victim exited the vehicle. The fight was broken up by another female victim as officers arrived on scene. It was later determined there was an active court order of protection in place against the female victim.

Woodard was arrested and charged with the following: Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Harassment in the 2nd Degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

Woodard is being held at the Schuyler County Jail waiting CAP arraignment. The NYSP and Schuyler County Sheriffs office assisted on scene.