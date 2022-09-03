WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year.
The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a Watkins Glen alum, Harvard grad, doctor, and Army veteran.
He is an example of someone that never does anything halfway. We are thankful for his service to our students, faculty, & staff. Congrats Doc!!Watkins Glen Central School District