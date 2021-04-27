Watkins Glen Police arrest man after high-speed chase that locked down local school

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Police arrested Jonathan E. Shearin, of Dundee, after a high-speed chase that led to the lockdown of local schools on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 11:21 a.m. police received multiple calls regarding a man seen walking down South Decatur Street near the school. The description of the man matched that of a person of interest regarding a residential burglary.

When police arrived and attempted to make contact, the man, identified as Shearin, fled on foot. A second Watkins Glen Police Officer arrived in the area and located Shearin hiding behind a home.

The footchase continued onto the school parking lot where Shearin drove off in a dark colored SUV.

According to Watkins Glen Police, Shearin traveled at speeds of over 100 MPH, nearly striking a Schuyler County patrol vehicle, driving through a yard, running a stop sign and continuing on.

Officers then began the pursuit which went West on 15th Street, and continued on State Route 414 Southbound, eventually out of the Village of Watkins Glen.

After a lengthy pursuit, Shearin fled from the moving vehicle on foot and was quickly apprehended by Deputy K-9 Digit, and taken into custody by officers.

According to police, Shearin was actively on NYS parole out of Yates County.

Shearin was treated by Schuyler Ambulance and the Tyrone Fire Department and transported to Schuyler Hospital for minor injuries and released to the custody of the Sheriffs office.

Shearin has been charged with the following; Burglary in the Second degree, a class C Felony, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E Felony, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, Violation Trespass and several other vehicle and traffic violations. The Schuyler County Sheriffs office charged Shearin with the following; Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a motor vehicle in the third Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Endangerment in the second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor, SPEED IN ZONE, 115MPH in a posted 55mph zone, and several other vehicle and several other traffic violations.

No injuries were reported to the public or law enforcement. At this time, Shearin is awaiting arraignment. The Watkins Glen Police Department was assisted by New York State Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.