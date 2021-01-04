Watkins Glen Police looking for the public’s help to identify individuals for questioning

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Watkins Glen Police Department’s Facebook page, they are looking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured below.

The individuals are wanted for questioning regarding a recent incident at a local business in Watkins Glen. Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Larceny are among the crimes committed at the business.

If you have any information or recognize these men contact the Watkins Glen Police at 607-535-7883 or send them a message on Facebook.