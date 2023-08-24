WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Public Library will be hosting their annual book sale this weekend.

The book sale will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Watkins Glen Elementary School multi-use room. Balloons will be placed along the way to help guide people to the location. Parking for the sale will be available in the library lot or other nearby lots for easy access to the building.

The sale will host a $10 bag sale from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. You must bring your own bag to participate. Payments may be made by cash or check only.

For more information, you can visit the Watkins Glen Public Library’s website or the book sale Facebook event. If you have any questions, you can call 607-535-2346 or email wgldirector@stls.org.