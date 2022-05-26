WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – In light of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Watkins Glen school administration is reminding families and staff that first responders and police will be executing a staged emergency response at the high school on Thursday.

Watkins Glen Police shared an email from High School Principal Kyle Colunio, communicating to staff that the pre-planned educational demonstration would be taking place at the end of the school day on May 26. Police and first responders will be executing a staged motor vehicle accident and emergency response on school grounds for students in grades 9-12.

There will be sirens, lights, emergency vehicles, and a helicopter as part of the demonstration, likely to be heard across the district campus. Colunio said the demonstration serves as training for first responders, as well as an educational opportunity for students. He encouraged anyone to reach out if there is additional emotional responses after the Uvalde shooting.

Colunio’s full email to staff can be read below: