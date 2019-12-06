Former Bradford County drama teacher gets 6-23 months for sexually assaulting students

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Justin Patrick Shaw, 38, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of five years.

Shaw will register as a Sex Offender for 25 years; for Institutional Sexual Assault, and Sexual Assault by Volunteer, felonies of the third degree.

Violations of the probation terms would result in resentence to prison.

Shaw. who previously worked in the Sayre and Athens School Districts, pled guilty to two counts of Institutional Sexual Assault after inappropriate conduct with multiple students.

Shaw was previously been charged in June 2019 with the following offenses and held on $250,000 bail.

Six felony counts of institutional sexual assault

One felony count of corruption of minors

Two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor

Four misdemeanor counts of corrupting minors

Six misdemeanor counts of indecent assault

Three misdemeanor counts of harassment

Victim 1

Athens High School Principal Corey Mosier contact Pennsylvania State Police on Jan. 7, 2019 after a 17-year-old male student told him about several incidents with Shaw. The student also had Shaw listed as his godfather, allowing for him to be signed out of school on more than one occasion.

The incidents occurred at several locations in Bradford County and at Shaw’s home in New York starting in November 2017 when the student attended the Justin P. Shaw Academy of Performance Arts.

They hung out in the performing arts building and Shaw’s home after hours after Shaw guilted the student into staying, claiming he would commit suicide if the boy did not stay.

Shaw attempted to convince the minor that he was gay and forced the student to touch him inappropriately, while also touching the student’s leg. Shaw also made comments about the student’s genitals.

In August 2018 the student stayed at Shaw’s house and told police Shaw inappropriately touched him while sleeping on multiple occasions.

Shaw told the victim that “he couldn’t wait until he turned 18.” The victim repeatedly told Shaw he did not want a sexual relationship despite repeated requests from Shaw.

Victim 2

A female student told police that from December 2017-May 2018 that she stayed at a building overnight with Victim 1 and Shaw. Shaw allegedly told Victim 2 that “her boobs were out while she was sleeping and told her they were really big.” Police say Shaw made jokes about Victim 2’s breasts several times when she was 16-years-old.

Victim 3

A female student told police Shaw made an inappropriate sexual reference and that she saw Shaw pick up a fourth victim from a New Year’s Eve party.

Victim 4

The fourth victim, a 15-year-old male, was picked up by Shaw on New Year’s Eve from a party. The victim told police that Shaw “repeatedly” asked if he was gay and asked about the minor’s sex life.

Shaw allegedly showed the minor gay pornography performed by a former Sayre student and tried to touch him several times in his car and at his home.