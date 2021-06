(WETM) – Matthew Gay, an inmate at the Chemung County Jail, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Gay was wanted for six outstanding warrants in Bradford County for Aggravated Assault, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Criminal Contempt, and three Violating Bail Conditions on Simple Assault charges.

Gay has been arraigned as a Fugitive from Justice and remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.