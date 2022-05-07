WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Waverly Police are currently trying to locate an individual who may have more information about Friday’s robbery at the Chemung Canal Trust Company office in Waverly.

Police are looking for a female driver of a white SUV, the one seen in the photo above, who was at the bank around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver is NOT considered a suspect in the robbery, but police believe they may have helpful information to assist in the ongoing investigation into the robbery.

The driver is requested to contact Waverly Police at 607-565-2836.