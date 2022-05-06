WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Waverly native, Maggie Barnes, was awarded first place in column writing in the 2022 Keystone Press Awards presented by The Pennsylvania Press Association.

Barnes is a columnist for Mountain Home Magazine, a lifestyle publication based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The magazine has garnered more than 100 state, national, and international awards for its content. This year, the publication picked up nine Keystone awards in several categories.

Barnes was honored for three of her columns which celebrate the silliness in everyday life. These columns included a remembrance of her mother-in-law’s stubbornness about Thanksgiving Dinner, the frustrating habit of her spouse only calling her when she has done something stupid, and about the life of a squirrel.

In addition to the first place finish, Barnes earned a second place award in the Business Category with a profile of Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.

This honor brings her total number of Keystone Press awards to five. She will be attending the award ceremony in Harrisburg this fall.