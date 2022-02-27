Waverly woman arrested and accused of murdering husband; police say

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been arrested after allegedly murdering her husband inside of their home on Saturday, Waverly Police say.

Devan G. Henson, 30, was arrested and accused of murdering her husband, Christopher P. Henson, 35, of Waverly, in the early morning hours of February 26, 2022, at their home at 507 Fulton St. in Waverly.

Henson is accused of striking her husband about the head/face/neck area with a knife, resulting in his death.

Henson was charged with second-degree murder and was sent to the Tioga County, Owego, New York CAP Court for arraignment to await further legal action.

Christoper P. Henson was arrested prior back in August of 2021 on Sexual Abuse charges and was a registered sex offender.

This is an ongoing investigation, 18 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

