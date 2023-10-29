AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 35°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lots of showers are expected to lead the forecast for this week. When do drier conditions return? Details below:

TODAY:

This morning, widespread and steady rain and breezy conditions are expected until late morning, when showers become mainly widely scattered. This afternoon showers slow down, and most will see a cloudy but drier pause for midday. Temperatures only get to around 50 for most today, and with lows in the 40s, we are going to be feeling chilly all throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Tonight lows are in the mid to low 40s, and chances for showers begin to pick up by late evening. Another wave of widespread, steady showers will continue by late tonight and overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers continue tomorrow thanks to NW flow allowing for lake-effect precipitation. Chances for showers decrease Monday night, but for those who see them, some areas of higher elevations could see a mix of rain and flurries Monday night into Tuesday. However, even with near-freezing temperatures, upper-level ridging pushes back over us on Tuesday and Wednesday, so chances for any precipitation are much lower. High pressure keeps us dry through the end of the week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58

Have a wonderful day!

