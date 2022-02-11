Wayland teen arrested for child sex abuse; released

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County teen has been arrested and released after allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 11, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Clem Merrill, 19, from Wayland was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on February 10 after an investigation into a reported sexual assault.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Merrill allegedly “forcibly touched the intimate parts” of a child under the age of 11, subjected the child to sexual contact, and acted in a dangerous manner to the child.

Merrill was charged with first-degree Sexual Abuse (a class-D felony), Forcible Touching, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

