WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A routine traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of two individuals who had multiple active warrants out for their arrests, according to the Village of Wayland Police Department.

Jamyr T. Buntley of Rochester, who police said supplied them with a false name, was pulled over for speeding. When questioned by police at the scene, Buntley allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana before driving. Police also found two ounces of cocaine in his possession.

Buntley had multiple active warrants out of Monroe County, according to police. He was charged multiple felonies, including false impersonation, unspecified traffic violations, criminal sales and criminal possession.

Buntley is currently being held in the Steuben County jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Meghann Reed Lafortuna of Bath, a female passenger in the car who also supplied a fake name and was wanted out of Livingston County, was also arrested on different drug charges stemming from the stop. She was transferred to Livingston county as a result of her previous warrants.