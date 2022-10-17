ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The colder months may be coming, but there are still ways to stay in shape while enduring the freezing temperatures this Fall and Winter.

Despite a lot of summer activities now temporarily closed, there is much to do for residents in Elmira, Corning, and other cities in the Twin Tiers. For those who want to keep an exercise routine, hiking and boating are widely available in the region.

“There’s a saying that goes, ‘there is no bad weather, only being poorly dressed for it,'” said Heather Maio, owner of New York Sport and Fitness. “We have some beautiful hikes around us, so just bundle up and still continue to just get out there.”

There are many hiking trails in the Twin Tiers for residents new and old to enjoy. The Riverfront Levee Trail and the River’s Edge Loop Trail near downtown Elmira are a couple examples. The Chemung River is also a great place for people to work out the muscles in their arms and go out for a boat ride.

For those who do not like the cold weather but want to stay fit, an indoor strength routine is recommended. Heather adds that a strength routine can be done at home or at a gym for “two to three days and as little as thirty minutes each day.”

Staying active and physically fit this fall season can also involve family fun. This includes hiking, corn mazes, picking pumpkins, and raking leaves. Stay tuned with 18 News for more fall activities in the upcoming weekends.