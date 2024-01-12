AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 12th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 12th: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- Happy Friday! We have made it to the end of the week! How will the rest of our MLK Day weekend play out? Details below:

TODAY:

We start the day quiet and mostly cloudy. We could see a brief break of sunshine this morning, but clouds increase again by the late afternoon ahead of tonight’s system. We are also breezy by this afternoon, with wind speeds picking up throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Our first round of showers arrives as snow, and a winter weather advisory is in place this afternoon and evening for Tioga (Pa.) county. We can expect a light coating before snow showers transition to rain. Higher elevations may hold on to wintry precip longer than others, and the transition may create slippery spots on the roads. Gusty winds move in with this system, bringing sustained winds from 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph, and up to 50 mph wind gusts for Steuben, Schuyler, and Tioga (Pa.) counties which are under a wind advisory.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We’ll see a lull in precipitation and gusty winds tomorrow morning, before spotty, lake-effect snow showers and gusty winds pick back up for the afternoon and evening. Heading into Next week, we are tracking very cold temperatures as arctic air drops us into the low 20s throughout the week. We are tracking a coastal low that could potentially bring accumulating snow for the midweek. More details to come as we move into next week.

FRIDAY: LATE SNOW THEN RAIN. WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW. BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 26

Have a FANTASTIC Friday!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter