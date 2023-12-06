AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 6th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 6th: 25°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are waking up to light snow showers this morning. Will we get to see any more snow this week? Details below:

TODAY:

Overnight snow showers are slowing down this morning, and the lake effect supports any lingering flurries through the morning. We’ll be mainly cloudy later this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to low 30s throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures dip back into the 20s tonight, and we are mostly cloudy through the evening with a chance for flurries as the next system approaches. Widespread snow showers return after midnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We head into Thursday with more snow showers, but a slightly warmer afternoon could transition showers to a mix of snow and rain. A ridge builds in by the evening, which keeps our Friday dry and partly sunny. Temperatures are warming up to over 10 degrees warmer than average for the weekend, but we start to cool back down for the work week.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WARMER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter